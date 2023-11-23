Rotary Walkathon on Nov 26

The event will be held in three categories i.e. 9 km, 6 km and 3 km in various age groups at St Ursula Ground, Civil Lines at 6.30 a.m. onwards. The organisers are expecting the participation of 6,000 walkers. The walkers can register their entries online on www.rotarywalkathon.com.

Every participant will get T-shirt, cap and snack box. For more details interested persons can contact Parag Date (9422108029) or Harshit Jain(777395241).