RPF win DRM Challenge Cup

DRM of SECE Namita Tripathi was the chief guest of prize distribution function. ADRM (O) Ashok Suryavanshi, ADRCM (C) PK Sharad, Senior DASTE Pankaj Sharma, senior DAFM Aditya Somkuwar and DSTC D Dagi were present on the occasion. Senior sports officer Dilip Singh, welcomed Namita Tripahti. Sports secretary B Day, joint secretary Radhe Shukla, A Sarvate, Ritesh Inamullah, Amit Anthony,Gurbachan Singh and others were present on the occasion.