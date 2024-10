Ruby drub Adv XI by nine wickets

In response to Ruby's first innings total of 252, Advocate XI were all out for 93. Following on they, made 178 and gave nine-run target to Ruby who chased down it losing just one wicket .

At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground Eleven Star CC won on first innings lead against MRCC.,

At VCA’s Jamtha Stadium Indian Gymkhana defeated Reshimbagh Gymkhjana on the basis of first innings lead. At Shree Sports CA Ground, Anurag CC won on first innings lead against Navniketan.

BRIEF SCORES

At Pandav College Ground

Ruby Colts 1st innings: 262 all out in 60.4 overs (Shantanu Rajput 86, Sachin Katari 68; Aditya Kukde 5/67, Hrushikesh Pawar 4/52)

Advocate XI CC 1st innings: 93 all out in 22.1 overs (Sanmesh Deshmukh 4/22, Dushyant Tekan 4/22)

Advocate XI 2nd innings (Following on) 178 all out in 39 overs (Hrushikesh Pawar 77; Minar Sahare 4/63)

Ruby Colts 2nd innings 13/1 in 2.3 overs

Result: Ruby Colts won by 9 wickets

At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground

Eleven Star Cricket Club 1st innings 278 all out in 76.4 overs (Bhrath Naidu 60, Adhyayan Daga 96; Arya Dugugkar 3/53)

Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club 1st innings 158 all out in 43.4 overs (Zubairoddin 54)

Medical Representatives’ Cricket Club 2nd innings (Following on) 1112/2 in 22 overs (Apoorv Wankhade 53 not out)

Result: Eleven Star CC won on first innings lead

At VCA’s Jamtha Stadium

Indian Gymkhana 1st innings 211 all out in 65.3 overs (Sanjay Ramaswamy 43, Aniduddha Choudhary 41, Vaibhav Chandekar 46; Aaditya Khilote 5/89, Pravin Rokade 5/73)

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings: 201 all out in 76.3 overs (Kedar Jagtap 99; Gaurav Dhoble 5/91, Raj Chaudhary 4/59)

Indian Gymkhana 2nd innings 183/5 all out in 30.4 overs (Vaibhav Chandekar 80, Raj Chaudhary 63 not out)

Result: Indian Gymkhana won on first innings lead

At Shree Sports CA Ground, Yerla

Navniketan Cricket Club 1st innings 241 all out in 66.4 overs

Anurag Cricket Club, Kamptee 1st innings 331 all out in 59 overs (Yash Sharma 109, Vandit Joshi 77, Yashraj Verma 58; Shantanu Chikhale 4/60)

Navniketan Cricket Club 2nd innings 168/3 in 38.2 overs (Alok Wadkar 97, Manan Agrawal 51)

Result: Anurag CC won on first innings lead