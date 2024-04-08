Running vital for physical and mental fitness

Nagpur: According to centre head of Nelson Multispeciality Hospital Dr Sonal Bhagat fitness is extremely important in daily life, and running is the best exercise for physical and mental fitness,

Nelson Multispeciality Hospital is the 'Healthcare Partner' of the 7th edition of Lokmat Nagpur Maha Marathon to be held at Kasturchand Park on February 4 Stating that physical fitness is essential for health promotion, Dr Bhagat said, 'Corona has brought awareness among people about lifestyle and physical fitness. The number of people seeking dietary advice has increased.'

Appreciating the initiative of Maha Marathon launched by Lokmat Media Group to make people aware of health, Dr. Bhagat further said, 'Lokmat has bound people from all walks of life in one thread through Maha Marathon. I am willing to participate in Maha Marathon myself. More than 30 employees from team Nelson will participate in the initiative,'

Saying that heart disease at a young age is a side effect of Covid. Dr Bhagat said, 'Depression and stress lead to early aging. To prevent this, at least 20 minutes of exercise, aerobics and meditation should be made a part of daily life. I myself have been exercising regularly for half an hour, and since various activities are conducted for the employees throughout the year, their work speed has increased. According to Dr Bhagar, these activities help in maintaining a healthy mental state of the employees.