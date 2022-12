Sai Aakar, Zero Degree, others record wins

While Zero Degree defeated DC Shahid by six wickets, Mangalmurti beat Shravan Stars by eight wickets in their league round matches.

Results

Sai Aakar XI 104-5 (Sanket Jain 50, Keshav Thakur 34; Md Aasifuddin 2 wickets) bt Badshah XI 29 (Nagman Ali 7; Nishant Kataria 4 wickets) by 75 runs.

DC Shahid XI 42-8 (Faiyaz Alam 25; Afsar Khan 3 wickets) lost to Zero Degree 46-4 (Akshay Arsade , 15, Paresh Sanve 14; Pranay Gaikwad 3 wickets) by six wickets.

MoM: Afsar Khan.

Shravan Stars 43-7 (Honey Tekchandani 17; Avinash Mastam 3 wickets) lost to Mangalmurti Xi 45-2 (Nakul Zalke 15, Satyam Lute 14; Dipesh Vaswani 2 wickets) by 8 wickets. MoM: Avinash Masram.

Patel XI 60-4 (Johny 21, Amir Khan 18;

Ashraf Khan 2 wickets) bt SFS XI 29-9 (Sawal Mishra 6; Shahid Ansari 4 wickets, Abdul Razzaq 2 wickets) by 31 runs. MoM: Shahid Ansari.

YCC Kamptee 44-5 (Shirish 15; Yash Gour 2 wickets) lost to Saibaba XI 47-1 (Sumit Singh Rajput 30, Vaibhav Chandekar 10; Sachin Nindekar 1 wicket) by 9 wickets.