Sai, Rashmika U-19 chess champ

Both the tournaments wre organised by Chess Association Nagpur in association with G.H.Raisoni Sports and Cultural Foundation and Kalpana Prakash Welfare Foundation at Vivekanand Hall, Shraddha House, Kingsway, Near Kasturchand Park.

The tournament was conducted for selection of Nagpur districtcChess players for participation in the Maharashtra State Under-19 and Under-9 Open and Girls Chess Championship 2024 to be held later this year.

In the Under-19 open group, Sai scored 5.5 rounds out of six rounds to be a clear winner of the event. Rushikesh Lohit scored 5 points to finish second. Two player Sahajveer Singh Maras and Mayank Hedau scored 4.5 points however they were placed third and fourth in the merit list based on their tie break score.

In the Ggrls Under-19 Group, Rashmika Maringanti who had won the Under-17 title last week again excelled to bag the first position this week too with 5.5 points to her credit. Krishna Taori with 4.5 point took the second position. There was three way tie for the third place between Anushka Deshpande, Tanishi Lawanya Kumar and Pooja Rakshak however they were place third to firth in the merit list based on the tie break scores.

In the Under-9 open group, Swaraj Mishra was clear best above all with Six points out of Six to bag the title. Ridhaan Agrawal scored 5 points to finish second. Arjun Headu and Arnav Kunchalwas bagged third and fourth position in the championship.

In the girls Under -9 Group, Vishwaja Deshmukh with 5.5 points to her credit bagged the title while Yeshasvi Barwe finished second with 4.5 points out of six. Swara Gandhi, Sanskruti Jambhulkar and Anvika Ghodeswar scored four point and were placed third to fifth based of tie break score.

Sai Sharma, Rushikesh Lohit, Sahjveersingh Maras and Mayank Hedau in open Under-19 group and Rashmika Maringanti, Krishna Taori, Anushka Deshpande and Tanishi Lawanya Kumar in girls Under-19 group will represent Nagpur district in the Maharashtra Under-19 Chess Championship to be held later this year. In the Under-9 category, Swaraj Mishra & Ridhaan Agrawal in Open Group and Vishwaja Deshmukh & Yeshavi Barwe in girls group willl represent Nagpur district in upcoming Maharashtra State Under-9 Chess Championship.

Prizes were distributed at the hands of former Vidarbha Chess Associaiton secretary Milind Marathe. Member of MCA observer committee S S Soman, CAN secretary Bhushan Shriwas, renowned coach Akash Rewatkar and Chief Arbiter FA Shiva Iyer were present on the occasion. Shyam Agrawal conducted the programme, announced the name of winners and proposed vote of thanks.

FA Shiva Iyer o was assisted by SNA Prayas Ambade, SNA Sagar Sakhare, SNA Shyam Agrawal and Prathamesh Machave.