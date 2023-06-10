Samarth to participate in Race Across America again

Race Across America is 5000 km cycle race from West Coast to East Coast of America to be completed in exactly in 12 days. The race route goes through desert of Arizona, and Rocky mountains of Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Indiana and West Virginia. The race is going to start on June 13 from Oceanside California.

Amit Samarth is nominated as Brand Ambassador for Aashaya Patra Foundation USA. He will be riding to do fund raising for Akshaya Patra Foundation at Race Across America. Akshaya Patra Foundation delivers Mid Day Meals to 20 lac children everyday across India through 67 kitchens. His mission will be to appeal to 4 million Indians in America and many across the world to donate for Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Dr Amit Samarth will be crewed by Vivitt Walwe, Mukul Samarth, Dilip Warkad, Anirudh Pandya, Ravindra Paranjpe, Vijaya Samarth, Jeetendra Nayak, Arushi Nayak, Jeetu Jodhpurkar, Vishwas Chati, Vikramsingh Jadhav, Yogesh Sappray, Yogesh Bhagadkar, Ashwin Mendhi, Vikas Bhatnagar, Yash Kalburgi and Ayaan Samarth

Dr Amit Samarth is a well known Cyclist and Ironman Athlete in the National and International arena having numerous laurels to his name. His entire journey of cycling started with

2017 Race Across America where he out performed and became the first Indian Rookie to crack the grueling Race Across America (RAAM) 5000 kms in first attempt.

In 2018, He conquered the RedBull Trans Siberian Extreme 9100 kms stage race, which no Indian or Asian has ever attempted.

Since then, he has achieved world records in his own country - India, starting with the Guinness World Record of doing the 6000 kms Golden Quadrilateral of India in 13 days 9 hours (Feb 2021), going on to do World Ultracycling records - Delhi to Nagpur 1021 kms in 39 hours (2021) and Chennai to Nagpur 1131 kms in 44 hours 34 mins.(2022)

His most recent achievement was the inaugural edition of Race Across India, that happened in March 2023 - a cycling race from the northernmost state - Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, all the way to the end point, southern most, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, making it the Longest Cycling Race in India & Asia. A race of 3651 kms which he completed in 6 days 23 hours 39 mins making his performance the fastest moving cycling performance in the history of Indian Sports on this iconic route. Race Across India is also a qualifying race for Race Across America.( RAAM). He is also founder of Race Across India.