Samiksha bags boxing silver in Khelo India

She secured gold in 52 to 54 kg category. A student of Podar World School, Koradi 12-year-old Samiksha defeated Uttar Pradesh's Jagruti Yadav 4-1 in the first match. Then in the second bout, she knocked out Haryana boxer and entered the quarters. In the last eight stage, she recorded a 4-1 victory over Haryana's Sadhana Rathi. In the semi-final, Samiksha floored Uttarakhand boxer Alisha 4-1. However, in the final bout she lost to Akanshi Dalal of Haryana 2-3 and finished second. This is her first national medal. Last month in State-level Inter-School Championship held at Bhadravati she won bronze medal. Samiksha is being trained under the guidance of Ganesh Purohit at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur.