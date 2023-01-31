Sanjana for State swimming contest

Sanjana, a 12th standard science student of Somalwar High School and Junior College Nikalas Branch gave her excellent performance at the divisional level competition held at Wardha and thus got selected to represent Nagpur Division at State Level Swimming competition in U-19 girls category. Sanjana will be representing Nagpur in 200 mts., 400 mts. and 800 mts. Freestyle.

Secretary of Somalwar Academy Prakash Somalwar, principal Damodar Thombre all the teaching and non-teaching staff of Somalwar Nikalas congratulate Sanjana for her achievement and wish her good luck for coming endeavor.