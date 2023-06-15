Sanjana, Snehal for Asian U-23 triathlonAsia

Both girls have been selected in Indian squad for their excellent performance In Asian

Championship in Nepal ,Karnataka ITF Open at chikbalapur, Avadi ITF open Chennai, Powerthon Spring Challenge Pune and Chennai final selection trial . Sanjana will be competing in junior category while Snehal in Under-23 category that consists of 750 metre swimming 20 km cycling and 5 km running.

Sanjana is also competing in mixed relay in the overall Indian squad. They would be leaving for Japan from Chennai on June 21. The individual event is scheduled on June 24 while the mixed relay will take place on June 25 .

Snehal is a 2nd year mechanical engineering student of Government College of Engineering

Nagpur while Sanjana has passed 12th standard from Somalwar Nikalas Nagpur . Both sisters are training under the guidance of Sunil Joshi.