SB City academy launches indoor cricket facility

To cater to the need of cricketers, SB City College Cricket Academy has launched state-of-the-art indoor cricket facility at its ground located at Sakkardara.

President of Nagpur Shikshan Mandal Mohit Shah, secretary Dr Harish Rathi and secretary of SB City College Cricket Academy and principal Dr Sujit Metre inaugurated the academy in the presence of HOD (sports) Dr Rajesh Alone, Dr Jeevan Dontulwar, Dr Ujjwal Lanjewar and Archana Jainabadkar

While addressing media persons after the inauguration Dr Metre said, “ The main motive behind launching the indoor academy is to provide the practice facilities to the players in all seasons particularly rainy. The unit is spread across 52 feet in width and 92 feet in length, in a separate zone that keeps outside distraction at bay”, he said.

Dr Metre also claimed that it is the only cricket facility in the city after VCA Academy's indoor set-up that has such a wide dedicated area for indoor cricket. It has five astroturf wickets where players can undergo net sessions. Out of which, two pitches have an auxiliary facility of bowling machines to enable players to play bowling at higher speed.

Coaches in the academy can conduct one-to-one coaching sessions with players to work on the nuances of batting and bowling techniques throughout the day enabling students to work in the evenings also. Sports in-charge Dr Sanjay Choudhari, head coach Pradeep Yadav and in-charge of the academy Manish Mishra were also present at the press conference.