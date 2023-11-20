SB City pip Citi Gymkhana by one wicket

Batting first, Citi Gymkhana scored 153 for nine wickets in 20 overs. Thanks to opening batsman Yash Talmale (51, 38b, 5x4, 1x6) and Prathmesh Joshi (51, 35b, 8x4, 1x6) who scored half centuries. For SB City, Kapil and Lavkush Yadav shared six wickets between them.

In the thrilling run chase SB City achieved the target on the last ball of the innings. They made 155 losing nine wickets in 20 overs. After initial collapse, Himanshu Bante (42, 30b, 3x4, 3x6) and Kapil (25, 17b, 5x4) batted well and brought the team out of the woods. Bharat Naidu (37) was another main scorer.

For Citi Gymkhana, Ayush Alone, Shreyash Padole and Kaustubh Chikhale took three wickets each.