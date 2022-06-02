Sejal records upset victory

Nagpur, June 2

City's talented player Sehal Bhutada recorded the biggest upset victory over their top seeded opponents in the girls doubles event at the DY Patil Institute Ramesh Desai Memorial Junior Under-16 Tennis National Tournament which is being supported by Enerzal and. Tennis Hub and hosted by the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association (MSLTA) and the Kolhapur District Lawn tennis Association KDLTA at the KDLTA Tennis complex in Kolhapur .

In the girls doubles quarterfinals Nagpur girl Sejal Bhutada combined with Tamil Nadu's Maaya Rajeshwaran to register the biggest upset. They toppled top seeds Harshini Viswanadh and Manognya Madasu of Andhra Pradesh 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 .

In the boys quarterfinals eighth seeded RS Pranav Rethin of Tamil Nadu shocked second seeded Debasis Sahoo of Odisha 6-3, 6-1 to enter the last four while N Harshini of Karnataka caused a minor upset to come back from a set down to oust fourteenth seeded Harithashri Venkatesh of Tamilnadu 3-6, 7-6(0), 6-0.

In the girls section Maharashtra girls dominated with 3 players from the state making the last four local girl and second seed Aishwarya Jadhav outhit sixth seed Manognya Madasu of Andhra Pradesh 6-2, 6-1, ninth seeded Aakruti Sonkusare of Solapur carved out a easy 6-3, 6-2 win over Telangan's Sree Tanvi Dasari , while talented 13 year old Asmi Adkar was given a fight by Tamil Nadu player Maaya Rajeshwaran before winning 7-6(5), 6-4 .