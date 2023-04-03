Sejal selected in Indian team

Maharashtra is constantly producing players of high quality, and this is the result of investment in training these players, said secretary of MSLTA and joint secretary AITA Sunder Iyer. He said they would be investing more resources in the years to come so that India can give more and more players who shall play international tournaments and bring laurels for the country.

Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar expressed his joy and wished Sejal on behalf of NDHTA, where Sejal started her tennis career under the watch of coach Vishal Landge and team. Sejal is supported by MSLTA, Prashant Sutar of Maha Tennis Foundation and Shunya.