Shadab, Prajakta, Priya, Bhuvaneshwari create records

Bhuvaneshwari Masram in the 400m hurdle race, Prajakta Godbole and Shadab Pathan in the 5000m run and Priya in the discus throw have created a new records.

Shadab Pathan of Arts College, Sehora won men's 5000 run with a timing 14.51.01 seconds and secured gold medal. In the process he broke the record created in the the year 1995 by Manoj Pandey of Dharampeth College Surjeet Rajbhar of HBT College got the second position and Akash of DBM College got the third position.

In the women's group, Prajakta Godbole of the Women's College won the gold with a timing of 16. 10.53 seconds. She broke the record of Nikita Raut of her own college. Mithali Deepak of Mohata Science College secured the second position and Swati Panchbudde of AD College finished third

In women's 400m hurdle race, SB City's Bhuvaneshwari Masram recorded a time of 1.10.20 seconds and achieved the top spot. Bhuvaneswari broke the record of Jyoti Titramare created in 2007.

In women's discus throw, Priya of JCPE won gold medal with a throw of 38.68m. Priya broke the record created in 1989 by Pushpa Jalpure of Mokhare College.

In the men's category, Jayani Varambe of Nutan Adarsh secured top position. The second position was bagged by Yogesh Bante of JMP College of Arts and Sciences and Kshitij Shriya of SMWSS finished third. .

In 4x400 m relay, Indutai College of Physical Education got top position whereas Saket College and Puja College finished second and third respectively.