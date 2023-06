Shahnawaz shines in Achievers win

Tigers XI posted 85 runs from eight overs losing seven wickets. Rohit Belchakre scored 27 runs while Manoj Ranghagle added 17. For Achievers Boys, Shahnawaz Khan, Faiyaz Khan took two wickets each.

In reply, Achievers Boys’ Shahnawaz scored 44 runs with the help of six sixes and two fours as they won the match by five wickets in 7.4 overs. Mohd Imran added 14 valuable runs.

Results: Tigers XI 85-7 (Rohit Belchakre 27, Manoj Randhagle 17; Faiyaz Khan 2 wickets, Shahnawaz Khan 2 wickets, Ejaz Khan 2 wickets) lost to Achievers Boys 87-5 (Shahnawaz Khan 44, Mohd Imran 14; Varun Kumar 2 wickets) by five wickets. MoM: Shahnawaz Khan.

Geetai XI 74-5 (Pranay Pote 26, Om Pardesi 17; Madhav Tilgode 4 wickets) lost to Manali Brothers 75-5 (babu Chaudhary 22, Shoeb Ali 20; Rohit Chauhan 3 wickets) by five wickets. MoM: Shoeb Ali.

Pratik XI 74-7 (Bilip Binkwa 28, Talish Patel 13; Rishabh Shahu 2 wickets) bt Pritam Ajju XI 38-7 (Manmeet Bhatiya 8; Monish Ninawe 4 wickets) by 36 runs. MoM Monish Ninawe.

Manali Brothers 89-1 (Babu Chaudhary 56, Ahmer Parvez 20) bt Taha XI 52-8 (Komlan Mohd 21; Shivam Deshmukh 4 wickets. MoM Babu Chaudhary.