Shanmesh takes three to reduce MP to 241-7

Nagpur, April 18

Medium-pacer Shanmesh Deshmukh claimed three wickets to reduce Madhya Pradesh to 241 for 7 on the first day of CK Nayudu Trophy semi-final began at Alembic 2 Cricket Ground in Vadodara on Monday.

Vidarbha won the toss and elected to bowl first. They got an early success when Parth Rekhade removed opener Harsh Gawale (12) with 13 runs on board. After his departure Mohammad Aquil (35, 140b, 3x4) and Yash Dubey (41) faced Vidarbha bowlers particularly pacers in the crucial first hour and build up some partnership. When they were looking solid, Shanmesh trapped Dubey in front of stumps and gave the breakthrough to Vidarbha. They made 84 run partnership for second wicket. Shanmesh delivered another jolt to MP dismissing Mohammad Aquil. Thus MP lost three wickets for 106. On the score of 137, MP lost two more wickets. First left arm spinner Harsh Dubey trapped Suraj Sebgar (26) in front of stumps and then captain Rahul Chandrol (5) returned to the pavilion in similar fashions thanks to Parth Relhade.

Thus at one stage MP were struggling on 137 for 5. Then Rishabh Chouhan (33, 64b, 6x4) and Irfan Ali (32, 61b, 4x4) steadied the innings and made 61 run partnership for sixth wicket. When MP were heading towards 200- run mark Nachiket Bhute broke the partnership by uprooting the stumps of Chouhan. Shanmesh got an important scalp of Irfan Ali when 205 runs were on board.

At stumps, Rahul Batham (14) was on crease in the company of Ritesh Shakya (19).

Brief scores

MP first innings: 241 for 7 in 90 overs (Yash Dubey 41, Mohammad Aquil 35, Rishabh Chohan 33, Shanmesh Deshmukh 3 for 13, Parth Rekhade 2 for 56, Nachiket Bhute and Harsh Dubey one each).