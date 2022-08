Shaunak wins rapid chess crown

Nagpur, May 15

Shaunak Badole emerged champion in the Nagpur District 51st Weekend Rapid Chess Tournament 2022 organised by Nagpur District Chess Association in association with Dhanwate National College on Sunday.

Badole and Dishank Bajaj secured seven points each but on the basis of tie-breaker, Badole was declared winner while Bajaj finished runners-up. Shubham Lakudkar earned third place with 6.5 points.

The prizes were distributed at the hands of National Amature Champion-2022 Pradeep Tiwari and chief arbiter IA Pravin Pantawane.

Interim ranking: 1. Badole Shaunak (7, 34.5), 2. Dishank Bajaj (7,33), 3.Shubham Lakudkar (6.5,33.5), 4 Gaigore Sanskar (6, 38.5), 5. Chitre Arush( 5.5, 38), 6. Sharma Sai (5.5, 34.5), 7. Manthan Vijayrao Kale (5.5, 33), Ramteke Ayush (5.5, 32.5), 9. Juare Deep (5.5, 31). 10 Dutta Kanishq (5.5, 30.5).