Shivaji Club overall champion

Shivaji Club boys secured highest 333.31 points whereas girls earned 228.13 points to win the title. Dronacharya awardee Vijay Munishwar, founder of Money Bee Shivani Dani Wakhare, joint secretary of Maharashtra Amateur Gymnastic Association Deepak Barad, Rakesh Bhoyar, Mangesh Mandlekar, LAxmikant Kukde, Mayuresh Shirsikar, Yuga Chhetri and others were present on the occasion.

In individual gymnastic competition, Likhit Dukre won the gold medal in boys U-10 1500m while Pratham Gaydhane won silver and Arav Moharil bronze. In girls, Vasundhara Hiwase, Purvi Patne and Rahinya Gulhane were the top three

finishers.

Results

U-10 boys 1500m: Likhit Dukre, Pratham Gaydhane, Arav Moharil. Girls: Vasundhara Hiwase, Purvi Patne, Rahinya Gulhane. U-12 boys 1500m: Kaiwalya Fating, Archit Wanve, Jaikrit Suchak. Rhythmic: U-10 girls: Vasundhara Hiwase, Rahinya Gulhane, Gunj Rane. U-12 Girls 1500m: Sai Awadhoot, Pravartika Sonone, Gauri Hardas. U-15 Girls 1500m: Shreya Rastog, Avanee Rathore, Kartiki Matkar.