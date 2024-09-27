Shuttler Tewatia bags two silver in Denmark
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 27, 2024 07:30 PM2024-09-27T19:30:02+5:302024-09-27T19:30:02+5:30
In the Men's Singles 40-49 category Sharad fought valiantly but fell to Chan Kin Wing (Hong Kong, China), 11-21, 5-21, earning a well-deserved silver medal.
In the doubles , Sharad Tewatia & Deepak Patgar lost to Lam Chun Tin and Chan Dick Long
15-21, 12-21.
To recognize his outstanding efforts, Shuttlers Craze Sports Academy honored Sharad with a bouquet, memento, and a personalized t-shirt. The award was presented by BWF Certified Coach and head coach of SCSA, Chetak Khedikar.