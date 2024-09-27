Shuttler Tewatia bags two silver in Denmark

In the Men's Singles 40-49 category Sharad fought valiantly but fell to Chan Kin Wing (Hong Kong, China), 11-21, 5-21, earning a well-deserved silver medal.

In the doubles , Sharad Tewatia & Deepak Patgar lost to Lam Chun Tin and Chan Dick Long

15-21, 12-21.

To recognize his outstanding efforts, Shuttlers Craze Sports Academy honored Sharad with a bouquet, memento, and a personalized t-shirt. The award was presented by BWF Certified Coach and head coach of SCSA, Chetak Khedikar.