Siddharth, Shivam slam tons

Riding o Yeltiwar's century knock Reshimbagh Gymkhana in their first innings scored 291 at VCA Civil Lines against Indian Gymkhana.

At S.B. City College Ground, Ministerial Services Sports Club in their first innings made 276/8 in 61 overs thanks to Shivam Deshmukh 127. Earlier the tournament was inaugurated by VCA president Justice (retired) Vinay Deshpande. VCA vice-president Dr Avinash Deshmukh and joint-secretary Chandrakant Manke also graced the occasion.

In spite of overnight rain, the opening match between Indian Gymkhana and Reshimbagh Gymkhana at the Civil Lines ground got off to a smooth start with the latter winning the toss and electing to bat first.

The matches between Ruby Colts and Navniketan CC at VCA’s Kalamna Ground, VMV CC and MSSC at S.B. City College Ground and Advocates XI vs AIR at Guru Nanak College Ground got off to a slightly delayed start.

However, no play was possible at the DY Patil School and Pandav College grounds because of unsuitable underfoot conditions.

BRIEF SCORES

At VCA Civil Lines Stadium

Reshimbagh Gymkhana 1st innings 291 all out in 76 overs (Siddharth Yeltiwar 103, Sandesh Durugwar 55, Shreeyog Pawar 72; Gaurav Dhoble 5/91) Indian Gymkhana 1st innings 1/0 in 2 overs

At VCA’s Kalamna Ground

Ruby Colts 1st innings: 98 all out in 28.5 overs (Varun Bisht 35; Rajsingh Chavan 3/40, Shantanu Chikhale 3/12) Navniketan CC 1st innings: 169/1 in 48 overs (Faiz Sheikh 89 batting, Akshay Agarwal 65)

At S.B. City College Ground

Ministerial Services Sports Club 1st innings: 276/8 in 61 overs (Shivam Deshmukh 127, Vedant Jajoo 46, Shailedndra Yadav 32; Himanshu Bante 5/97, Lavkush Yadav 3/51)) vs VMV

At Guru Nanak Pharmacy College Ground

Advocate’s XI Cricket Club 1st innings: 242 all out in 65.1 overs (Anuj Lande 43, Pawan Chandel 78; Pushpak Gujar 5/77, Kshitiz Dahiya 3/48) vs AIR