Soham, Akshada race to glory

99-year-old Anjirabai Songende flagged off the race. Sarpanch Bharti Borjavde, GP member Bhavna Panchbhaye, Usha Meshram, Jyotsna Dongre and Praful Barbate were present on the occasion. The first five winners in both the categories got cash prizes. Sheshraj Raut, Vikas Raut, Viccky Raut and others worked hard for the success of event.

Result

U-14 boys 2 km) : Soham Raut, Dinku Borikar, Sanskar Panchbnaye, Amol Raut, Kartik Kumbhare, Sumit Pannase, Vishanku Warke, Devanshu Barbate., Priyanshu Meshram, Vansh Meshram.

U-14 girls (2 km): Akshada Yesansure, Mansi Tonge, Shrinidhi Dongre, Ruchika Raut, Hiteshri Zade, Siddhi Bhoyar, Shruti Panchabhaye, Shreya, Muskan Dongre,Urvashi Sangende.