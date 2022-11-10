Somalwar students shine in skaitng

School student Spruha Raut won silver medal in 1000 meter race and bronze medal in 500 mere race. Idant Jadhav won gold medal in Quad category and has also been selected for National Roller Skating Championship. Before participating in the State level competition both performed brilliantly in Nagpur District Roller Skating Competition and secured entry for state-level competition.

Secretary of Somalwar Academy Prakash Somalawar, members of governing body, headmistress Archana Bhatnagar, supervisor Aditi Dole and all the staff members had congratulated skaters for their success.