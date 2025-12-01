St Pallotti overall champion

The three-day sports extravaganza witnessed an overwhelming response from CBSE, ICSE, State Board and NMC schools, strongly reaffirming the belief that sports transcend all boundaries, boards and discrimination. A total of around 33 schools participated, with nearly 1100 students competing enthusiastically in various recreational and team sports event. St. Vincent Pallotti School, Nagpur was declared overall winner while Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir Ashti emerged runner-Up

Sports ovvicer Maya Duble was the chief guest of prize distribution function. Aruna Jawade, Parent Representative, School Management Committee, Bhavan’s Ashti also graced the occcasion. In her address, Principal Vandana Bisen emphasized that Khel Sangam is not merely a sports festival but a celebration of holistic education and healthy childhood. She highlighted that health and well-being are universal pursuits at the individual, community, national and global levels, and that sports play a crucial role in nurturing physical fitness, mental well-being, emotional balance and social skills, especially during the formative years of childhood.

Maya Duble lauded the school for organizing such a large-scale inter-school sports festival with meticulous planning and excellent execution.