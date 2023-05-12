State mini Olympics badminton tourney from today

After 23 years in Maharashtra, the Maharashtra Mini Olympics is being held from January 2 to 12. These competitions will be held in 39 sports and these competitions will be held in Balewadi (Pune), Gorpadi, Nashik, Jalgaon, Aurangabad, Amravati, Sangli, Mumbai and Nagpur Badminton competition in team and individual category will be held from January 2 to 6 at Divisional Sports Complex in Mankapur. In the team category, 8 teams each will compete for the title in men's and women's groups. After this the competition will be held in individual category. As many as 11 international badminton players will participate in this tournament. After this, handball, netball and sepaktakraw competitions will be held from January 5 to 8/. The handball tournament featuring three international players will be held at the Divisional Sports Complex at Mankapur, the netball tournament at the NMC Indoor Stadium at Vivekanandanagar and the sepaktakraw tournament at the Sant Tukdoji Maharaj Sports Complex at Subhash Road. The winners of all the four competitions will be awarded with certificates and medals. Patil also informed that the competition in Nagpur will be inaugurated at 7 pm by the government officials. Nagpur District Sports Officer Pallavi Dhatrak, secretary of Maharashtra Badminton Association Shrikant Wad, NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar, Nagpur District Handball Association's Dr. Sunil Bhotmange, Vipin Kamdar of Netball Association, Lalit Jiwani, Yogendra Pandey of Sepaktakwar Association, Bhandara District Sports Officer Asha Meshram were present at the press conference.

