Suraj, Achal win Run for Feedom

Nagpur, Aug 8

Suraj Kolhe and Achal Bhagat emerged winners in 3-km men's and women's categories respectively Run for Freedom organised on the occasion of 75 years of Independence. Sewankur, a registered voluntary organisation of doctors and medical students which is working amongst all medical colleges across Vidarbha 6 to 15 years organised the event on Sunday at Freedom Park Zero Miles,Ret. Air Marshal SB Dev flagged off the race. CEO Info Cent Shashank Garg,

Nagpur Mahanagar Sanghchalak RSS Rajesh Loya, HOD of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi, Sewankur president Dr. Sudhir Tomey, secretary Dr Sachin Jambhorkar and NDAA president Gurudev Nagrale were also present on the occasion.

To make this event successful Dr. Pranav Naikwade (co-conveyor Sewankur), Dr. Pushkar Bhai, Suhas Waybhase, Ajay Wankhede, Umakant Ghatole, Saurabh Jethlia, Vijay Khodke, Ayush Deshmukh contributed as organising team.

Pankaj Kothari (Nagpur Mahanavami Karyawah), Ravindra Bokare (Nagpur Saha

Karyawah),Prasanna Mahankar were present for the event.

Vikrant Tripathi and Shreya Dohare made introductory remarks. Dr.

Dhiraj Gupta conducted the proceedings while Dr Tejas Suryawanshi proposed a vote of thanks.

Results

Men 3-km: Suraj Kolhe (Bhausaheb Malik), Himanshu Jambulkar (Shri Ayurvedic), Sanjay Kumar (Jupiter Ayurvedic), Daksh Chauhan (GMC Gondia), Bharat Mane (KR Pandav).

Women 3-km: Achal Bhagat (Datta Meghe), Shraddha Patil (GAC), Vaishnavi Shinde (GAC), Priti Yadav GCDC), Ponam Gandhe (KDK).