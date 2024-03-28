Surajya Daud on Jan 13

Addressing media persons former corporator and the president of sanstha said they are conducting the event after a gap of three years due to pandemic. Around 4,000 athletes are expected to participate in the event of which the total prize money is Rs 1,70,000. The event will be organised in various categories including 21 km men's and women's, six kilometre Under-18 boys and girls and 3 kilometre Under-14 boys and girls.

Former Indian hockey captain Madhu Yadav will flag off the race in the presence of MLA Pravin

Datke, former mayor Sandip Joshi, former MLA Milind Mane and NDAA president

Gurudeo Nagrale will preside over the function. union minister Nitin Gadkari, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, secretary of Maharashtra State Athletics Association Satish Uchil, SJAN president Dr Ram Thakur will also grace the occasion. Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryawanshi will preside over the function. The organising committee includes Pankaj Mahajan, Dr Sanjay Choudhary, Dr Vivekanand Singh, Archana Kottewar, Atul Gedam, Sunit Sondalwale, NitinMahajan, Prashant Narkhede and Rajsh Tabhane. NDAA joint secretary Ramchandra Wani is the technical manager.