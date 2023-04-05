Swimmers Anjali & Nilima excel

Representing Maharashtra in swimming Anjali won three gold 35-40 years age group. Another swimmer Nilima won two gold and a silver in age group of 51-55 years. With their best performance they contributed in the overall winner trophy for Maharashtra.

Both the swimmers are the regular members of Aqua Sports Club taking swimming training under the able guidance of senior coach Dr. Pravin Lamkhade and Vishal Chandurkar at NIT Swimming Pool ,

Aqua Sports Club president Mohan Nahatkar, secretary Mangesh Gadre, Director Midland Sports Prashant Ugemuge, vice-president (operations) Midland Sports Preeti Lanjekar, manager Ashwin Janbandhu, veteran swimmer Prabhakar Sathe have congratulated Anjali and Nilima and wish them good luck for their coming venture.