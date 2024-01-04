Taj beat CR Railway 2-1

In the very ninth minute, Taj Club tasted the successs when Sushant Bhivgade found the net. However, his joy was short-lived as six minutes later Chetan Khare equalised the score 1-1.

After a change or ends, the railmen were reduced to ten when Karan Khobragade was shown second yellow card in the 52nd minute for his rough play. In the 79th minute Sqauib Akhtar increased the lead 2-1 for Taj. The railmen tried their best to level the score but in vain.

During the proceedings match referee cautioned Gulshan and Saquib Akhtar of Taj Club. Ritik Shah of Central Railway was also warned.