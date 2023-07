Team Lions emerge champs, Beat Avengers 3-2 in final

Total ten teams led by a woman player participated in the tourament. The winning Team Lions was represented by Manjiri Dhok (Captain), Rajendra Kharabe, Gurdeep Singh Arora, Sandeep Udapurjar, Santosh Pande, Narendra Shende, Prashant Paharia, Aatish Danger, Rajendra Yadav and Piyush Makhe. The runners-up Team Avengers include Manasi Patwardhan (Captain), Anand Ambadas Kasrekar, Bonthu Ravi, raju Barapatra, Kamaljeet Singh, Abhijit Mandavgane, Sachin Agne, Sanjay Nichat, Gaurav Bhusari and Nikhil Sakhare. Team Eagles team comprising Trupti Ambaselkar (Captain), Anant Apte, Sameer Rawale, Narendra Sawarkar, Akash Agrawal, SachinKhemuka, Anand Shahapurkar, Shrikant Gotmare, Dr. Arivnd Joshi and Sagar Sonule finished third. Team Panthers comprising Madhu Adwani (Captain), Rajendra saoji, Milind Joshi,

Bhavesh Deshmukh, Manoj Jain, Nikhil Rokde, Vivek Huskule, Tapan Suryawanshi, Prashant Khokale and Jatin Deshmukh.

Senior vice president of MBA and NDBA secretary Mangesh Kashikar, coaching secreary of MBA Jovel Chandekar, Kiran Makode, Ashish Khedikar, Sharad Mahajan. NDBA treasurer Anant Apte , Gurudeep Singh Arora, Bhavesh Deshmukh, chief refere Aditya Galande and others were present.

The players who had good performance at All India Masters Badminton Championship 2023, Goaand ualified for World Masters Championship at Korea in September 2023 were also facilitated . They are Kiran Makode (50 Men's Singles), Nilima Mahajan (60 Women's Singles), Ashish Khedikar (45 Men's Singles). Reserve players include Sharad Mahajan (65 Men's Singles), Manisha Bhawatkar and Manasi Patwardhan (women's doubles), Arvind Joshi and Rajesh Selukar (55 men's doubles) .