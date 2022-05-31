Two saw machines catch fire in Nagpur; burn millions of materials in mill

Nagpur: The fire at two sawmills in Nageshwar Nagar on Kapasi-Beedgaon road has caused an estimated loss of Rs 3.5 crore. It took two hours for the fire brigade to bring the blaze under control. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

The fire broke out around 4.30 am on Monday. Considering the severity of the fire, the fire department had sent seven vehicles from Kalamana, Lakdaganj, Sugatnagar, Ganjipeth, Sakkardara, and Cotton Market fire stations to extinguish the fire. Both sawmills had large quantities of wood. Therefore, it took more than two hours for the fire brigade to extinguish the fire.

About 30 employees including Donge and Ravindra Maraskolhe were deployed at the spot. Meanwhile, this is not the first fire in Saw Mill and there have been fires in shops, godowns and other places before.