U-10 tennis tourney from April 29

Due to the summer heat the organisers will keep the timings for the tournament from 8 am to 12 noon and from 4 pm to 7.pm to avoid the scorching heat. The match format will be best of 11 games with six games to win, and 5-games all tie-break. Entry fees are Rs 500 only and players can register on MSLTA online or with NDHTA organisers on phone numbers 9823125895 and 9503653121. Certificates will be given to all players and trophies for winners and runners-up. Dr Sudhir Bhiwapurkar is tournament director whereas Vishal Landge is tournament referee.