U-15 football tourney from tomorrow

The winner of the tournament will be richer by Rs 11,000 and trophy whereas the runners-up will be awarded Rs 7,000. The third and fourth prizes will be Rs 5,000 and Rs 2,000. Apart from it, there will be individual prizes for best goalkeeper (Rs 1,100), best defender (Rs 1,100), best scorer (Rs 1,100). The tournament will be held under the guidance of former corporator and president of Aai Foundation Nagesh Sahare. For more details interested can contact Edwin Anthony, Rodrique Anthony, Karan Naidu or Vinay Bargat or at Shop No 1, Vaishnavi Tower, Reshimbagh square