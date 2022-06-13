Uikey fashions Birsa Munda vicotry in last minute
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-06-13T22:30:02+5:30 2022-06-13T22:30:02+5:30
Right from the beginning both the teams made lot of efforts to score but in vain. When it was appealed that the match would end in a goalless draw. Sameer Uikey scored a sensational goal in the eying minute from 40 yards to notch up a stunning victory.
On Tuesday, Ekta Club will take on Yuva FC at 4 p.m. at the same venue.