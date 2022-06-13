Uikey fashions Birsa Munda vicotry in last minute

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 13, 2022 10:30 PM 2022-06-13T22:30:02+5:30 2022-06-13T22:30:02+5:30

Right from the beginning both the teams made lot of efforts to score but in vain. When it ...

Uikey fashions Birsa Munda vicotry in last minute | Uikey fashions Birsa Munda vicotry in last minute

Uikey fashions Birsa Munda vicotry in last minute

Next

Right from the beginning both the teams made lot of efforts to score but in vain. When it was appealed that the match would end in a goalless draw. Sameer Uikey scored a sensational goal in the eying minute from 40 yards to notch up a stunning victory.

On Tuesday, Ekta Club will take on Yuva FC at 4 p.m. at the same venue.

Open in app
Tags : Ekta Club Ekta Club Yuva FC