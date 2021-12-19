Umar XI, and Manali Bros complete PQF line-up

Nagpur, Dec 19

Umar XI Akola, Golden Amravati, Pratik XI, Mangalmurti XI, Manali Brothers, Saoner XI , Diamond XI , Star Warriors, Amravati and Fit for life made it to the prequarter-finals of the ongoing Royal Premier Cricket League (RPCL) Season 6 organised by Royal Cricket Association at Mecosabagh ground.

Sugat Lade slammed a half-century as Pratik XI crushed JS XI by 8 wickets.

Batting first Pratik XI rode on Lade’s 17-ball 57 which had 2 boundaries and seven sixes as they achieved the target of 82 in 5.1 overs. Babu Katariya scored 12 and Akshay Arsade scored 11. Earlier, JS XI socred 81 runs for eight wickets in eight overs. Shubham Deshpande scored 27 Sandesh Mendhe scored 33.

For Pratik XI, Babu Katariya took three wickets. Lade was declared man of the match.

In another match, Manali Brothers thrashed Dosti XI by nine wickets to enter knock-outs. Ashish Thomas took two wickets from two overs conceding two runs only as Dosti XI scored 50 for five in eight overs.

Chasing a target of 51 runs, Manali Brothers scored the runs in four overs. Anand Dhabale top scored with 29 runs from 14 deliveries while Kunal Sawarkar scored nine-ball 22. Thomas was declared man of the match.

In another match, Nagpur Cops defeated Diamond XI by seven wickets. Diamond XI scored 64-3 in 8 overs. Vishal Sharma and Vicky Mendhe scored an identical 20 runs while Sandesh Durugwar scored 11. For Cops, Tanay, Sukhpreet Singh and Shagir Sheikh took one wicket each.

In reply, Cops achieved the target in 7.1 overs. Anil scored 13-ball 29 runs while Sheikh scored 21 from 13. For Diamond, Pawan Balpande took two wickets. Anil was named man-of- the match.West Nagpur MLA Vikas Thakre, Pramod Thakur and Nikose gave away the prizes.