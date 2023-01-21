Varsity misses deadline for completing its synthetic track

Nagpur, Oct 1

The RTM Nagpur University was aiming to hold this year's Inter-college Athletics Meet at its new Rs 10.60 crore synthetic track but since it has missed the deadline to finish the work, the event scheduled this month will be held at divisional sports complex, Mankapur, track.

The synthetic track work was expected to be completed by June end but got delayed due to various reasons. Now, as per university officials, the work is expected to be completed in December.

Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education of RTM Nagpur University Dr Sharad Suryavanshi told Lokmat Times, “The eight-lane synthetic track work is in last phase as almost 90% work has been done. We pushed back the deadline due to continuous rain and for some administrative reasons but I assure you the work will finish in December. It will take 7 to 8 days in December to lay synthetic layer on the track and only then the work will finish."

Dr Suryavanshi also said this year's heavy rains was one of the reasons behind the delay but there are some positives also. “The heavy rains helped us to check drainage system around the track. I am happy to say that the rainwater stayed nowhere on the track surface. It flowed through the channels,” he said.

About Inter-college meet Dr Suryavanshi said, “We were aiming to hold it on our track but since the work is incomplete we will conduct the meet at divisional sports complex.”

On July 25, 2021, union minister Nitin Gadkari had performed the bhoomipujan of the track and the university assured to complete the work within nine months.

Now in-service athletes can participate in varsity events

As per the new guidelines issued by the UGC, sportspersons who are working in various government departments can participate in the sports competitions organised by the university. Earlier, there was no provision for employed athletes. “It will help the athletes to perform in university games and get promotions in their respective departments,” said Dr Suryavanshi. The splitting clause between undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) has also been omitted. Earlier, undergraduate students were eligible to play for five years (three years graduation, two post-graduation) but since this clause has been omitted they can play more in case they failed in exams.

Ashwamedh after three years at Aurangabad

Maharashtra State Inter-university Sports Meet Ashwamedh will be held after three years at Aurangabad from December 3 to 6. The last meet was held at Solapur in December 2019. Six games including athletics, basketball, kho kho, volleyball, wrestling and kabaddi are included this year