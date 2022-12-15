Varsity sports schedule announced; Football tourney from Oct 7

Nagpur, Sept 29

The Sports and Physical Education Department of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University has announced the programme of various sports competitions for the year 2022-23.

RTMNU Director of Department of Sports and Physical Education Dr Sharad Suryavanshi informed that Inter-College Football Tournament will kick off on October 7. Nagpur University is celebrating its centenary this year. Due to this, various sports competitions will be organised throughout the year by the sports department of the university. Many games will be organised in rural areas also this year so that players from rural areas get equal opportunities and maximum number of students can participate in university-level competitions. Interestingly, many colleges have lined up to organise sports competitions this year. In the competition, 42 sports events will be organised for men and 41 for women. Korfball tournament will be held on January 2 and 3.

This year, instead of directly competing at the national level of athletics games, inter-university competitions will be held in two zones namely North-East and South-West in January 2023. After that, the inter-zonal athletics competition will be held in the second week of January under the host of Mangalore University. Due to the corona pandemic, this year the participation age has been increased by two years. Now players in the age group of 17 to 27 will be able to participate in university and inter-university sports competitions. This age limit will remain only for the year 2022-23.

In the month of October, men's football competition will be held from October 7 to October 11 and cross country for men and women on 8th October, women's volleyball, kabaddi, football, basketball and Kho kho competitions will be held from October 10 to 15. Men's and women's badminton, chess and swimming competitions will also be held in this month.

The month of November will begin with men's cricket tournament, followed by table tennis, handball, men's kabaddi, kho-kho, men's and women's hockey, and men's and women's athletics competition from November 18 to 21. Archery, lawn tennis, judo, weightlifting, powerlifting, yogasana, fencing, women's cricket etc. will be organised in the month of December for men and women. Korfball, baseball, sepkatakaraw, wushu, mallakhamb competitions will be organised in the month of January.