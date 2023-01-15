Vatsal, Rigved rope skipping champs

In the Under-12 section, Vatsal Kiratkar won the event followed by Honey Yadav and Samir Bijewar for second and thrid place respectively.

In above 12 category, Rigved Kiratkar, Riya Bhandarkar and Ajitesh Zalke achieved first to third place respectively.

Around 300 players participated in the event. Convener of KKM Sandip Joshi, former MLC Girish Vyas, director of Nagpur Rope Skipping Association Dr Tejinder Singh Rawal, strategic planning officer of Maha Metro Anil Kokate, Sunil Manekar, Krishna Pande, Ashish Deshpande, Savita Walde and Aniket Ramteke were present on the occasion. Judges Monali Deshpande, Vibhavari Walde, Ashish Day, Bhushan Maidule, Urmila Vidyabhanu, Pranita Lanjewar, Naresh Nimje, Javed Khan, Shraddha Ramteke, Bhavika Ramteke, Swapnil Shende, Shrutika Uukey, Manashri Ambade worked hard for the success of competition.