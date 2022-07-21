VIA session of 'Design Thinking' tomorrow

Nagpur, July 21

HRD Forum of Vidarbha Industries Association is organising a session on 'Decoding Design Thinking HR Perspective' on Saturday from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm at VIA Auditorium, Udyog Bhawan, Civil Lines, Nagpur as well as on virtually.

Guest Speaker, Dr. Abhishek Narain Singh, faculty in Business Analytics & Information Technology area - IMT Nagpur will guide on Design Thinking (DT), which is a human-centric problem solving approach generally used for developing new products/services or improving an existing product/service or process. It’s a new and innovative way of thinking. Top innovative companies around the globe use Design Thinking to stay closer to the customers – to listen and feel what they have to say about their products/ HR services. Dr. Singh is a certified Design Thinking professional (from IDEO and IIT Madras). He regularly conducts training programs for industry professions on topics such as Digital Business Transformation, Design Thinking for Innovation, Information Security Management, Enhancing Productivity through Data Analysis & Management, and Digital Business Strategy.

Key Takeaways, the session will help you understand What is Design Thinking and why it is necessary for your organization, How to create innovative HR processes using Design Thinking approach and How to make any organization future ready by focusing on human (customer)-centric products and HR services.

For details & registration contact VIA : 0712-2561211 / 9922386398 or Suresh Pandilwar, Co-Chairman of VIA HRD Forum (9881012443) or Neelam Bowade, Convener of HRD Forum (9860264860).