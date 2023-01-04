Vid beat Baroda by 61 runs

Needing 349 runs in the fourth innings, Baroda made a brave attempt to chase down the stiff target but Vidarbha bowlers, led by Yash Kadam (4/71), bowled out the home team for 287 on the final day.

BRIEF SCORES

Vidarbha 1st innings 275 in 83.2 overs (A Choudhari 40, Yash Kadam 30, Mandar Mahale 66, Darshan Nalkande 82; Solanki 3/24, Punde 3/81)

Baroda 1st innings 190 in 57.2 overs (S. Desai 98 n.o; Pravin Rokdea 5/68, Nalkande 3/46, A Thakre 2/19)

Vidarbha 2nd innings 263 in 87.3 overs (Satyam Bhoyar 48, Yash Ratho 154; S Desai 5/44)

Baroda 2nd innings (target 349 runs) 287 in 87.5 overs (Atharv Karukar 99, S Desai 49; Yash Kadam 4/71, Mandar Mahale 2/36, Pravin Rokdea 2/83)

Vidarbha won by 61 runs