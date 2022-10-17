Vidarbha colts enter quarters,beat UP by 18 runs (VJD)

Due to wet outfield, the match was delayed. Batting first Vidarbha made 142 all out in 20.4 overs. As rain once again hampered the play, UP were given a revised target of 144 which they failed to achieve and could able to make 125.

Vidarbha had a bad start as they lost the openers Tushar Suryavanshi and Siddhant with just 15 runs on board. Both the batters scored six runs each. After their departure captian Mohammad Faiz (33, 19b, 5x4, 1x6) and Danish Malewar (36, 26b, 2x4, 3x6) ) played sensibly. Punishing the poor delivery and rotating the strike they made a crucial 54 runs partnership for the third wicket. Jagjot remained not out on 19 whereas tailender Gaurav Farde hammered 31 in 16 balls hitting three boundaries and two sixes.

For UP, Prashant Veer (4 for 23) was the main wicket taker. He was well supported by Naman Tiwari (3 for 19).

In reply, UP lost their wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 125. Ajay Kumar remained unbeaten on 28 whereas Virat Jaiswal contributed 26. For Vidarbha, Jagjot (2 for 7) and Dharmendra Thakur (2 for 19) bowed well. They were well supported by Rajsingh Chavhan, Pratham Maheshwari and Gaurav Farde who were chipped in with one each.

In the quarters to be played on October 19, Vidarbha will take on Haryana at the Greenfield Stadium.

Brief scores

Vidarbha: 142 all out in 20.4 overs ( Dabish Malewar 36, Md Faiz 33, Prashant Veer 4 for 23, Namam Tiwari 3 for 19)

Uttar Pradesh: 125 all out in 20.3 overs (Ajay Kumar 28 not out, Virat Jaiswal 26, Sushant 21, Jagjot 2 for 7, Dharmendra Thakur 2 for 19).

Result: Vidarbha won by 18 runs (VJD method)