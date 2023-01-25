Vidarbha drub HP by 6 wkts, tops group 'D'

Left-arm pacer Komal Zanzad straight four-wicket haul and responsible 41-run knock from Bharti Fulmali helped Vidarbha to record the vicotry. They are now leading group 'D'. Chasing 94, Vidarbha achieved the target scoring 94 for 4 in 38 overs.

Opting to field, Vidarbha rode on Komal (10-0-27-4) and economical Kanchan Nagwani (8-5-7-3) and restricted Himachal for just 93 all out in 37 overs. Himachal's No.5 Vandana Rana (35 off 64 balls) tried her best to take the score past the 100-run mark. However, Komal cut her stay short.

In reply, Vidarbha lost three early wickets including mainstay Disha Kasat (4) with just 20 runs on the board in 13 overs.

Later, Bharti (41; 87b, 3x4) put an extraordinary effort to stitch 44 runs with 97 balls for the fourth wicket before her partner Latika Inamdar (11 off 43b) got out.

With all recognized batter back in the hut, Bharti took Ankita Bhongade (17 n.o off 24b) in company and waved a match-winning 30 runs partnership for the fifth wicket to seal the deal.