Vidarbha grab Day 1 honours against Maha

Vidarbha bowlers justified their skipper Akshay Wadkar’s decision to bowl first by dismissing Maharashtra for 208 in only 56.4 overs. But for a fighting last-wicket stand of 52 runs between Manoj Ingale (36) and P. Dadhe (15 not out), Maharashtra would have ended up with a much smaller tally.

When last man Ingale came to the crease, Maharashtra were gasping on 154/9. With nothing to lose Ingale used the long handle to good effect and smashed four sixes and two boundaries in his 38-ball knock.

For Vidarbha, Aditya Sarvate (3/43), Lalit Yadav (2/32) and Yash Thakur (2/68) shared the spoils.

In reply, Vidarbha openers Atharva Taide and Dhruv Shorey raised 40 for the first wicket before the former fell for 21. Shorey (55 batting) and Yash Rathod (29 batting) took the score to 111/1 at close of play on Day 1.

It left Vidarbha 97 runs shy of Maharashtra’s tally with nine wickets standing.

BRIEF SCORES

Maharashtra 1st Innings 208 all out in 56.4 overs (P. Shah 35, Manoj Ingale 36; Aditya Sarvate 3/43, Lalit Yadav 2/32, Yash Thakur 2/68)

Vidarbha 1st Innings 111/1 in 24 overs (Atharva Taide 21, Dhruv Shorey 55 batting, Yash Rathod 29 batting)