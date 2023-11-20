Vidarbha record huge victory over Punjab

In response to Vidarbha’s first innings total of 377, Punjab were all out for 160. Following on they made 198 for eight in 68 overs. At stumps of the third day with just two wickets in hand, they were trailing by 19 runs. Today Punjab added just seven runs in the overnight score and faced an innings defeat. They were all out for 205. In the morning Pratham Maheshwari trapped batsman Arjun Rajput in front of stumps on his overnight score of 35. Sameer made 19 before he was caught and bowled by Arjun Ingle.

For Vidarbha, Maheshwari and Ingle claimed five wickets haul conceding 44 and 59 runs respectively. Vidarbha will take on Tripura in the second match to be played from November 24 at VCA Civil Lines.