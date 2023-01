Wadkar to lead Vidarbha squad

Nagpur, Sept 30

Stumper Akshay Wadkar will lead Vidarbha’s 15-member squad in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (Group A) to be played in Rajkot from October 11 to 22, 2022.

VCA’s senior selection committee, comprising chairman Suhas Phadkar, Naim Razzaque and Chandrashekar Atram, which met on Friday also named five stand-by players for the tournament.

Team: Akshay Wadkar (captain), Atharv Taide (vice-captain), Jitesh Sharma, Aman Mokhade, Siddhesh Wath, Apoorv Wankhade, Shubham Dubey, Aditya Sarwate, Akshay Wakhare, Akshay Karnewar, Lalit Yadav, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Harsh Dubey, Shubham Kapse and

Umesh Yadav.

Vidarbha is placed in Group 'A' with Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mumbai, Assam, Railways, Uttarakhand, and Mizoram.

STAND-Bys: RSanjay, Rishabh Rathod, Yash Kadam, Digvijay Deshmukh and Suraj Rai

Coach: Sanjeev Sharma, Manager: Manoj Sapkal, Physio: Nitin Khurana, Trainer: Yuvraj Singh Dasondhi and Video Analyst: Aniruddha Deshpande.

Vidarbha Schedule

Vs Assan Oct 11 1.30 p.m.

Vs Rajasthan Oct 12 11 a.m.

Vs Mizoram Oct 14 1.30 p.m.

Vs Mumbai Oct 16 9 a.m.

Vs Ut'khand Ocr 18 4 .30 p.m

Vs Madhya Pradesh Oct 20 9 a.m.

Vs Railways Oct 22 4.30 p.m