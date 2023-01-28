West Bengal lift team championship title

Indian Audit and Accounts Department (IA and AD) Inter Zonal Badminton Tournament, 2022-2 at Divisional Sports Complex, Mankapur.

Praveer Kumar, Principal Accountant General (A and E), Maharashtra, Nagpur is the patron of the tournament. The prize distribution is slated to be held on Sunday at the hands of YLP Rao, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Maharashtra at 4.00 pm.

In the team championship Finals, Akash Thakur of A.G. West Bengal defeated Jamshed T.K. of

A.G. Kerala 21-12, 21-18. In the next single, G. Aditya Bipineedu defeated Benet Antony 21-11, 21-7 to make it 2-0 for AG West Bengal. In the doubles match, AG. Kerala duo of Arun George/Manjush Mohan KK pulled one back as they defeated G. Aditya Bipineedu/Akash Thakur 14-21, 16-21. A.G. West Bengal defeated Arun George to make it 3-1 and lift the Team Championship Title.