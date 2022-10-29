WGM Divya wins third round

WGM Divya Deshmukh won the third round in the Asian Continental Chess Championship at the Leela Ambience in New Delhi on Saturday.

Divya, defeated WGM Munkhzul Davaakhuu of Mongolia to secure total two points after the third round. Earlier in the second round on Friday, Divya lost to WGM Nguyen Thi Mai Hung of Vietnam.

Meanwhile continuing her impressive show Kazakh girl Liya Kurmangaliyeva held International Master Soumya Swaminathan to a creditable draw while Woman International Master Saina Salonika shocked second seed Nomin Erdene Davaademberel of Mongolia. It’s second defeat for the second seeded Mongolian in three matches as she suffered a setback in the opening round against Kurmangaliyeva. Ten players including top seed Tanaia Sachdev, who defeated Kiran Manisha Mohanty are now sharing the lead with two half points.