With an eye on WTC final, India to take on Australia

A 4-0 series win for India would help them attain a points percentage of 68.06, which is likely to be enough for a crucial top-two finish in the WTC standings, while Australia are well-placed to qualify for the final to be held in June regardless of the series result in India.

Much has been speculated about the team combination in the absence of injured wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. Skipper Rohit Sharma has not revealed anything about final eleven during the press conference. But one this is sure that considering the nature of the wicket that may help spinners right from day one , India will go with three spinners. Offie R Ashwin and the all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja who is making comeback after recovering from injury, are sure to play. The biggest decision for Rohit would be to choose between Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav, although Axar looks favourite to get the nod.

Among the batsmen, there is s competition between Shubman Gill who has scored some big hundreds in the recently concluded white ball series against New Zealand and Surya Kumar Yadav. Either KL Rahul or Gill will open with Rohit.

As far as wicket keeper is concerned , KS Bharat has been with the team for long time as Rishabh Pant back up. It will be intereting to see whether he will get chance ahead of explosive Ishan Kishan?

While India has to deal with combination issues, Australia too have their own problems. They are struck down with multiple injury blows. As if Mitchell Starc’s absence from the opener wasn’t severe, ace pacer Josh Hazlewood joined the ranks even before Australia arrived here on Monday. Veteran batter Steve Smith already admitted that allrounder Cameron Green, unable to bowl in the first half of the series, is virtually ruled out of the opening rubber. As a result, Australia is likely to include Ashton Agar as Nathan Lyon’s spin partner while Scott Boland is likely to be preferred over Lance Morris as captain Pat Cummins’ new-ball partner.

India are the current holder of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, having won the last three series against Australia in 2017, 2018-19 and 2020-21. India have hosted Australia in 14 Test series and hold an 8-4 lead, with two of the series being drawn.

Eight of these Test series in India have been played for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with the hosts holding a 7-1 series lead in that time and a 16-5 win-loss ratio across the 25 Tests on their home soil, while Australia last won a Test series in India in 2004.