Wrestling teams declared

The women and sub junior events will be held at Shendurjana ghat in Warud on February 20 and 21 whereas men and under-17 girls events will be organised at Amravati on February 25 and 26.

Secretary of Vidarbha Wrestling Association Ganesh Kohale ininaugurated the trials. Harihar Bhawalkar, Dilip Itankar judges Ramesh Khade, Nilesh Raut, Keshav Dambhare, Ravindra Hazare, Dr Chandrashekhar Game, and others were present on the occasion.

Teams

Women Vidarbha kesri: Ashita Manohare (50 kg), Samiksha Koche (53 kg), Shruti Shirsat (55 kg), Anjali Gajbhiye (57 kg), Vanshika Loche (59 kg), Akansha Choudhary (68 to 75 kg).

Under-17 boys: Kailash Dube (45 kg), Durgesh Sahu (48 kg), Saksham Jambhulkar (51 kg), Ashish Warode (55 kg),. Sahil Khode (60 kg), Krish Bawankar (65 kg), Rishabh Rarokar (71 kg).

Vidarbha kesri men: Ajay Khandarkar (57 kg), Durgesh Omkar (61 kg), Aditya Padole (61 kg), Yash Meshram (70 kg), Mayank Kalbande (79 kg), Vishal Dhoke and Chetan Garghate (75 to 1225 kg).

Under-17 girls: Ridhima Godhankar (40 kg), Ishita Karemore (49 kg), Vashika Koche (53 kg), Mahi Sayam (57 kg).