XCite Play and MHM Academy in SF

In the quarters, XCite Play beat Al Muslamin 2-1 while MHM Academy pipped Kandri 4-2 via tie-breaker.

Xcite’s Harsh (18th) gave the tea a 1-0 cushion going into the break. Post resumption, Khushal (49th) made it 2-0. Ten minutes later, Anees Ansari pulled one back for Al Muslamin.

Karan (23rd) and Khushal (42nd) from Xcite and Al Muslamin’ Anas Ansari (30 2) and Jamal Ansari (44th) were cautioned.

MHMA and Star Boys played out a 1-1 draw in regulation time. Fazal Khan’s (2nd) goal was negated by Aditya Kathaute (55th).

In the tie-breaker, MHMA’s Shohel Akhtar, Salman Ameen and Umar Ansari found the target while for Star Boys only Pradeep Rautel converted the spot kick.

MHMA’s Umar Ansari (60 2) was cautioned while Star Boys’ Abhishek was shown a direct red card in 46th minute.

In Senior Division matches, Young Junior FC edged past Young Boys Club 1-0 on an 8th minutes strike from Akash Salame while Orange Sports Association and Maverick FC ended 1-1 on goals from Sushant Nanwatkar (25th) and Roman Choudhary (27th) for respective sides.a